Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Gap Down to $2.04

Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $1.55. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 9,805 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

