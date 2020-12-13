Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.04% from the stock’s current price.

PRN stock opened at C$22.99 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$9.51 and a 1-year high of C$27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.20 million and a P/E ratio of -14.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.49.

Get Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) alerts:

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$2.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.1599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.