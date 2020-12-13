ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,076 Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPX shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.91.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

