ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,649,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 574,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at $16,557,137.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $722,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,607,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,125 shares of company stock worth $10,626,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.01.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $162.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $167.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.