ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,601 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Johnson Rice cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

NYSE:PE opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

