ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in UniFirst by 806.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $873,892. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

NYSE UNF opened at $198.22 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

