ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,373,000 after buying an additional 1,049,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after buying an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after acquiring an additional 335,133 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,201,000 after acquiring an additional 255,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,013,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $1,551,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,030 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 1.37. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $204.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.76.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

