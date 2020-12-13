ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in The Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -276.72 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.