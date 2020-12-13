ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 210.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 70.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 1,829.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 72,220 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $6,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 161.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.