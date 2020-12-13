ProShare Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,112,000 after acquiring an additional 739,340 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,108,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 614,999 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,974,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 167.4% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 525,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 329,241 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CC opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 2.35. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. ValuEngine cut The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

