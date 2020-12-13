ProShare Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,320,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $14,642,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,688,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $850,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

