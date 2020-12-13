ProShare Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,546 shares of company stock valued at $44,038,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.06. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

