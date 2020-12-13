ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Rapid7 stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.17. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $327,929.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,681 shares of company stock worth $4,944,493 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

