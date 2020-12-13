ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 843 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 739.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 22.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 99.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $22.19 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,916,955.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $1,972,331. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

