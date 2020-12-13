ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Shares of HAE opened at $117.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $126.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

