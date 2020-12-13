ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,320 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 79.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,991 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $120.53.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

