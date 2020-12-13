ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $199.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.49 and its 200 day moving average is $171.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.05 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESGR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

