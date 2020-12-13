ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 211,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 786.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 148,187 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $5,822,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

CMP opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

