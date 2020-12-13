ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 516 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,071 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,511,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

BHVN stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.