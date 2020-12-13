ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 615 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 236,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 64,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 43.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Scientific Games by 98.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,873,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

SGMS stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $263,677,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock worth $727,800,276. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

