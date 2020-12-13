ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 716 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $101,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

