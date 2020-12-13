ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 789,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 579,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 278.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $8,752,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.