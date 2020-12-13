Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.80

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 221705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGM shares. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Allan Tetzlaff sold 250,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$655,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,727,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,526,794.63. Also, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 25,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total value of C$58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,448,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,001,216. Insiders have sold 944,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,285 over the last 90 days.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

