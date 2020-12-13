PVH (NYSE:PVH) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of PVH opened at $94.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $349,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,804 shares of company stock valued at $38,004,644 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

