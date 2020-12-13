Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.09. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $223,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $243,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,114,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

