Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $349.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $363.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.77.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $307,227.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,953.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $51,771.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $127,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,224,000 after buying an additional 448,784 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,221,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

