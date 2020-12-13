Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Thor Industries stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

