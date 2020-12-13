Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $705.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report sales of $705.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $704.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $706.78 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,331,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000.

RXT opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

