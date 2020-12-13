Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $134.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RL. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

