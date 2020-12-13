Raven Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,372 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,271% compared to the average daily volume of 173 call options.

Raven Industries stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. Raven Industries has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RAVN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 131,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

