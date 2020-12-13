Raymond James Downgrades Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) to Market Perform

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a C$7.41 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.50. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.41 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:RME opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$200.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

