Raymond James Increases goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$106.00

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$84.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark upped their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$91.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.08 and a 52 week high of C$92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$81.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.84.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

