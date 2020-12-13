Raymond James Reiterates C$8.00 Price Target for Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR)

Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

ITR opened at C$4.75 on Thursday. Integra Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of C$259.39 million and a P/E ratio of -9.30.

About Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

