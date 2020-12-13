Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFF. CIBC lifted their target price on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. Conifex Timber Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.08.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$37.59 million for the quarter.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

