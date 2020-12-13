Recro Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,109 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,701% compared to the typical volume of 111 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the third quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $2.96 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

