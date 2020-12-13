Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Renasant in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

RNST opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 27.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 669,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after buying an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after buying an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 87,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Renasant by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,078,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after buying an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

