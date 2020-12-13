Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Renewable Energy Group worth $26,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $8,904,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,242,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $62.15 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

