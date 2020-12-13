Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Up to $12.90

Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.60. Renold plc (RNO.L) shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 4,297 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The company has a market capitalization of £28.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

About Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

