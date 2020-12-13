Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.90.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) stock opened at C$7.09 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.51 million and a PE ratio of -14.59.

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

