Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRSP. ValuEngine upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $163.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,159 shares of company stock worth $42,912,522. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

