Reviewing HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUYA and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.20 billion 3.69 $67.25 million $0.29 70.17 OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 22.90 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -27.59

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 7.81% 8.80% 6.84% OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -13.63% -6.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HUYA and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 3 6 0 2.67 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.33%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than HUYA.

Summary

HUYA beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. The company operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia and Latin America. It also provides online advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company provides software development and Internet value added services. As of December 31, 2019, its live streaming content covered approximately 3,800 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sen Rong Limited.

