Reviewing KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group 15.16% 10.60% 0.74% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KBC Group and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KBC Group and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $11.28 billion 2.69 $2.79 billion $3.28 11.10 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $6.63 billion 3.32 $1.95 billion N/A N/A

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Volatility and Risk

KBC Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KBC Group beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services. It also provides Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 518 bank branches and 355 insurance agencies in Belgium; 225 bank branches in the Czech Republic; 117 bank branches; 208 bank branches in Hungary; 183 in Bulgaria; and 16 in Ireland. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; fire, health, and life insurance products; credit and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of 31 December 2019, it operated 2,817 branches, including 139 branch offices, 2,304 sub-branch offices, 140 cash offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 18,291 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

