Reviewing Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) and The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Community Financial and Malaga Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Community Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of The Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of The Community Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Community Financial has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Community Financial and Malaga Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Community Financial 17.45% 7.72% 0.74% Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Community Financial and Malaga Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Community Financial $78.22 million 2.02 $15.27 million $2.75 9.71 Malaga Financial N/A N/A $15.39 million N/A N/A

Malaga Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Community Financial.

Dividends

The Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. The Community Financial pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Community Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

The Community Financial beats Malaga Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. It also offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; four loan production offices in La Plata, Prince Frederick, and Leonardtown, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and demand deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, personal, and income property loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, it provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated five offices in Palos Verdes Estates, Rolling Hills Estates, Torrance, and San Pedro, California. Malaga Financial Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

