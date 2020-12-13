Reviewing Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orbital Energy Group and Richardson Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richardson Electronics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Richardson Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -49.80% -66.47% -37.62% Richardson Electronics -2.04% -2.62% -2.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Richardson Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 1.54 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -2.53 Richardson Electronics $155.90 million 0.39 -$1.84 million N/A N/A

Orbital Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Richardson Electronics.

Summary

Richardson Electronics beats Orbital Energy Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. Its products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, communications, industrial, marine, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, all-in-one computers, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts for CT and MRI systems; replacement CT and MRI tubes; MRI coils, cold heads, and RF amplifiers; hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; and additional replacement solutions, as well as offers CT service training. This segment serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

