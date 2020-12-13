Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,009 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 36,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.2% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $376,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Apple by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 5,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 54,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $107.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

