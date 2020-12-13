Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) PT Raised to C$7.41

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.41 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:RME opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52. The company has a market cap of C$142.50 million and a P/E ratio of 21.08. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.37.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$200.99 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.