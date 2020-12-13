Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.59.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$106.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Roots Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41.

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

