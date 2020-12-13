Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €24.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.99 ($27.04).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €19.66 ($23.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.19. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

About AXA SA (CS.PA)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.