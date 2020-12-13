Royalty Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 13,235 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,485% compared to the average volume of 512 call options.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of RPRX opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

