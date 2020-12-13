Safestore Holdings plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Safestore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

SFSHF stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

